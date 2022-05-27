BREAKING: Antonio Conte to stay at Tottenham Hotspur for 2022-23

Well that didn’t take long! The Paisan Summit was apparently a rousing success, as Matt Law is now reporting breaking news in the Telegraph that Antonio Conte is now STAYING at Tottenham Hotspur for the 2022-23 season!

PAISAN!

Antonio Conte to stay on as Tottenham Hotspur head coach #thfc https://t.co/7J2uOIQC94 — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) May 27, 2022

This is pretty much what we all expected, after the drip-drip-drip of positive news over the past few weeks, but it’s nice to have it confirmed. The above piece, at the time of this article’s publication, was still a stub, so there’s very likely going to be a bunch of further info and context coming, but suffice it to say that Conte was impressed with not only Fabio Paratici’s pitch to him, but also the level of the club’s commitment to push on and improve the team for next season.

That doesn’t mean, of course, that Spurs are going to win the league next year. But if Conte’s signed on for another year, it means that they’re gonna give their very best go. And THAT’S exciting as hell.

More to come.