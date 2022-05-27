Ivan Perisic agrees to two-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur; decision imminent.

In the writer’s room, we came up with a term for Tottenham Hotspur Director of Football Fabio Paratici’s work in the transfer market: The scattergun. Unlike years past where news would slowly leak out and there would be flimsy rumors, Paratici seems to just fire blast after blast from a shotgun at 100+ names to make sure he has numerous angles covered.

One of those names that started to develop in the last month of the season was Ivan Perisic. The Croatian International’s contract has run out with Inter and, despite being 33 years old, is still playing at a very high level. Because of that, as well as his prior work with Antonio Conte, Spurs have made a hard push for him and it seems to have paid off: Miguel Delaney of the Independent says Spurs and Perisic have agreed to terms on a two year deal worth over £4m a year.

Perisic close to deal with Spurs - set to give decision on Monday.



Specifically namechecked by Conte today in his meeting, as the Italian is set to stayhttps://t.co/mKRi761YoA — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 27, 2022

The Italian met with Spurs’ managing director Fabio Paratici on Friday morning and has agreed to stay on at the club for another season. Among his conditions was signings, with Perisic one of the players discussed. That has accelerated talks with Perisic, with the winger set to receive over £4m a year. While Chelsea and Juventus are set to strengthen their offers, there is a belief that Spurs are persuasive, particularly with Conte set to stay on another season.

We already know that Conte has agreed to stay another year, and that is the catalyst for Paratici to go full speed ahead. The Italian wants Perisic to help lock down the left wingback position along with Ryan Sessegnon, and if Spurs believe next year is the year to go “win at all costs” mode, then Perisic is a good starting point.

But what about his age? I can already hear people asking this. Let’s put that to rest, thanks to Nathan Clark, who was also skeptical about Perisic:

I shut down the idea of Perisic when put forward by someone in Twitch chat during my scouting video due to age but... god damn dude pic.twitter.com/nZpf3wxF3o — NathanAClark (@NathanAClark) May 12, 2022

Perisic torched Serie A the last two seasons. He’s a terror down the left flank and, perhaps more importantly, has shown durability. He made 49 appearances last season for Inter and logged almost 4,000 minutes.

Before you go running to the Spurs Shop to get your freshly made Perisic kit, this isn’t a done deal yet: Perisic’s camp is still waiting on offers from Inter, Juventus and Chelsea. All three are keen on the wingback and want him to join, with all three clubs having Champions League football like Spurs next season. Juventus and Inter have an advantage with Italian tax law allowing them to offer more money. Funny enough, Chelsea certainly seems to be on the outside looking in given their situation with sanctions and ownership changing.

Adding to this, Fabrizio Romano has chimed in and said Perisic is taking his time to make his decision but Spurs are in pole position:

Ivan Perisić won’t announce his final decision today. For sure Tottenham are leading the race since Monday, they want Croatian winger as priority - he’s in Conte’s list. ⚪️ #THFC



Inter have not received any official answer from Perisić yet after last bid to extend his contract. pic.twitter.com/F6tMvXTNmm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2022

A two year deal for Perisic makes a ton of sense. He has experience at all levels and has a Champions League winner’s badge to show just how good he’s been. Throw in the Daniel Levy Free Transfer special and it’s hard not to get behind this deal. If it does go through, it’s probably the final nail in Sergio Reguilon’s Spurs career, though that’s been known for awhile.

No matter who wins out on Perisic’s signature, we’ll know in the next couple of days it seems.