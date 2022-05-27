Giovani Lo Celso close to permanent move with Villarreal CF

With the best news possible coming earlier today that Antonio Conte will be returning to manage Tottenham Hotspur for the 2022/23 season, the transfer rumors have taken off.

Giovani Lo Celso joined Tottenham in the 2019 summer window from Real Bettis for €55 million when Mauricio Pochettino was still the manager of the club. Since the firing of his fellow countrymen, Lo Celso has struggled to stay consistent under four managers.

This season, making nine appearances for the club, starting two games, Lo Celso was sent out on loan to Villarreal in the final days of the January transfer window.

During his time back in La Liga, Lo Celso helped guide the club to a cinderella run to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Making 22 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish club, Lo Celso scored once and provide one assist during his loan spell.

It was enough for Unai Emery and the board to garner Lo Celso as an important piece of the club’s future, offering a rumored €15-18 million offer according to Xavi Jorquera Marquez.

Se están cerrando los últimos flecos del fichaje de Lo Celso por el Villarreal



En principio, el acuerdo se cerrará en 15-18 millones (aprox) más bonus



➡️El Totthenham pedía 24 en un primer momento



El Villarreal ya tiene decidida la fecha del anuncio, si todo va bien pic.twitter.com/5IdWdHffE0 — Xavi Jorquera Márquez (@xavi_jorquera) May 27, 2022

With the rumor of Spurs asking for 24 million, the Spanish club is off of the valuation for the Argentine center mid. Expectations are that the two clubs will go back and forth to agree on a permanent move for Lo Celso, with him not being in Conte’s plans.

We haven’t even reached June 1st and the crazy days of transfer season are upon us, strap in and enjoy the ride.