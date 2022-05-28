Romano: Perisic to Tottenham confirmed with medical next week

For those of you waiting on news about Ivan Perisic’s potential transfer to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, Fabrizio Romano has three little words for you: Here We Go.

Romano posted on Twitter this morning that Perisic has turned down a contract extension offer from his current club Inter Milan and instead will join his former manager Antonio Conte in North London as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June. Perisic will have a medical in London next week.

Ivan Perisić’s set to join Tottenham, here we go! Full agreement set to be signed on a two year deal. Inter have received final communication. #THFC



Medical could take place next week in London, once everything will be signed. Antonio Conte wanted Ivan as priority. pic.twitter.com/9s9Drlauha — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2022

Romano gave additional information in an article published today in the Guardian. The deal is expected to be a two year contract, which will keep Perisic a Spurs player until he turns 35. Romano implies that the prospect of working with Conte in the Premier League is what convinced Perisic to agree to Spurs offer; no mention of salary was made, but I would hazard a guess that Spurs at least matched, if not bettered, Inter’s wage offer as well. Romano also noted that Chelsea were interested in Perisic, but their current status as a club under sanctions were a major stumbling block.

Perisic is almost certainly going to play as a left wingback under Conte — in fact, Conte converted the player to that position when they were both still at Inter — but Perisic also has positional flexibility that could see him deployed higher up the pitch depending on tactics or opponent. Perisic is two-footed and in theory could play on either flank.

Get excited, folks. Spurs have two incoming players in the bag and the transfer window isn’t even open yet! On to Alessandro Bastoni!