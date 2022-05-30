Kilpatrick: Bastoni hesitant on Tottenham move

It’s been a great couple of weeks to be a Tottenham Hotspur fan; and after early moves for Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have seemingly neared completion, Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni is reportedly the next man in Don Fabio’s sights during the summer transfer window. Another player with experience playing under Antonio Conte, Bastoni is one of the best young defenders in Italy right now, and would slot perfectly into the starting left center back role (no offense intended to Ben Davies, who was phenomenal this season).

There had been rumours swirling around numerous ITK and Twitter sources that Conte had personally spoken to Bastoni, and due to their excellent relationship, it was just a matter of agreeing terms with Inter. Unfortunately, Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard swooped in to rain on everybody’s parade:

#thfc Perisic stayed overnight at Spurs and is expected to complete a medical & sign a two-year deal today. As it stands, Bastoni reluctant to leave Inter. Deal not dead in the water but Spurs will have to convince him. @standardsport — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) May 30, 2022

In short, Bastoni really likes at Inter! He’s apparently a fan of the club, and it’s not super common for Italian footballers to leave Serie A in their prime. He might just view it as the safer choice for his career.

With that said... Inter aren’t exactly flush with cash (said in your best Jean Ralphio voice) and they’re currently trying to secure a deal for Torino’s Gleison Bremer (also linked to Spurs) in order to replace an aging Stefan de Vrij. Inter’s model over the last few seasons has been to sell one of their marquee players, of which Bastoni certainly is one, and use that influx of cash to keep the core of their squad intact and add some young blood.

Kilpatrick’s inference from all this is that if Levy makes Inter an offer they can’t refuse, Inter could try to convince Bastoni to head to North London in order to balance their books and keep their financial situation copasetic. Of course, Bastoni is quite the hot target, so Manchester United have also been linked, meaning a possible bidding war (!!!) and Inter driving Bastoni to the airport and putting him on a plane themselves.

Hold on to your hats guys. There’s plenty more still to come with this one.

Don’t you just love silly season?