The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, May 30

Nottingham Forest are finally making their return to the Premier League follwing a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town, ending a 23-year sojourn in the EFL wilderness.

Steve Cooper’s side - who sat last in the table eight games into the season - adopted an uncharacteristic pragmatic approach to Sunday’s game at Wembley. That’s to Cooper’s credit, who failed to get Swansea promoted in the previous two seasons.

It was a Levi Colwell own goal that put Forest up just before half, when the ball took a wicked deflection off the Huddersfield defender and gave Lee Nicholls no chance to stop it.

But Huddersfield would feel slighted to not being given two penalties late in the second half in what was John Moss’ final appearance as a referee. The first came in the 72nd minute, when Jack Colback clipped Sorba Holmes with his right foot. And then again in the 83rd minute when Max Lowe made contact with Lewis O’Brien.

It’s hard to not feel for Huddersfield. The whole point of bringing in VAR and a Premier League referee for the final is to get those calls right.

Still, those two penalty shouts aside, the Terriers didn’t test Forest keeper Brice Samba once. They had just five shot attempts the entire game - 0 on goal.

For those of you curious about Djed Spence - he didn’t play an exciting game, but again I believe that is because of the approach Forest took. It also will make this transfer window even more exciting. Can Forest afford to buy him this summer? And would he want to return to the club? They will also have to fend off some interest from striker Brennan Johnson.

For as long as I followed football, Forest have been stuck in the Championship, and one year came close to falling into League One. They struggled with investment and managerial appointments, but bringing in an experienced manager like Cooper was the right choice to return them to the Premier League.

