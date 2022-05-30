Perisic medical completed, announcement of Tottenham move imminent

Good morning, Tottenham Hotspur fans, and happy Memorial Day to those who celebrate. Today could turn into something to celebrate for all Spurs fans as well — Dan Kilpatrick is reporting that Perisic is in London, spent the night at Spurs Lodge, and has officially completed his medical ahead of his free agent signing with Spurs.

#thfc Perisic stayed overnight at Spurs and is expected to complete a medical & sign a two-year deal today. As it stands, Bastoni reluctant to leave Inter. Deal not dead in the water but Spurs will have to convince him. @standardsport — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) May 30, 2022

So, this is a done deal now. It’s okay to move, there’s very, very little that can prevent this from going through. We don’t know, however, when the official announcement will come through — it could be today, it could be tomorrow, or Spurs might wait until the window officially opens on June 1. One would imagine that they’re filming the requisite hype video and initial interview with Ivan right now and that once the editors have a chance to polish it we’ll get the tweet.

But it’s happening! Tottenham Hotspur not only are making a signing, they’re doing it early in the window. What is this? Am I dreaming? Is this the Upside-Down? LEVY OU... no, wait that’s not right either.