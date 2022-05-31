The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, May 31

Good morning, hoddlers.

Your hoddler-in-chief has rhapsodised on geese the animal before. But he hasn’t yet on Goose the people.

Today we change that.

Your hoddler-in-chief braved the rush-hour I95 traffic on Friday night to watch one of his local bands play at Westville Music Bowl in New Haven (Yale University). And why not? We had a long weekend, and everyone your hoddler-in-chief knew was away. So off to a solo adventure to Goose we go.

Goose bill themselves as an “indie groove” band and dabble in some psychadelic and funk rock. And of course they’re a bit of a jam band, too. Their music is quite fun, and I find their lyrics and grooves to be very whimsical.

Pancakes is great fun too, which the band dedicated to Kindness Over Muscular Dystrophy, and directed some of their merch proceeds to the organisation.

I can’t proclaim to know everything about this band. My friends really like them and they’re local, so I figured it could be worthwhile to take a chance on them on a Friday night. What I enjoyed most were the people dancing - the flock of fans flailing their arms and spinning in circles on the floor and in the mezzanine. Good on them for enjoying a show as fun as this.

And of course, the one Goose song I actually knew - Arcadia - they played in Boston.

Goose are Norwalk, Connecticut’s finest band!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Pancakes, by Goose

And now for your links:

