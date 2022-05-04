The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, May 4

Goodness gracious, hoddlers. how is it only wednesday?

Well would you look at this: Son Heung-min is finally on Twitter! Yes yes, it’s real. Take a look:

hi everyone this is the real me, excited to open my twitter!!



안녕하세요, 손흥민입니다. 드디어 저의 공식 트위터를 오픈하게 되었습니다! 앞으로 이 곳에서 더 즐겁고 행복한 소식들로 팬 여러분들과 함께 할 수 있었으면 좋겠습니다:) 많이 기대해주세요 pic.twitter.com/lDjulDI0ls — Son Heung-min (@Sonny7) May 3, 2022

He may have even broken the internet - 200,000 likes and counting!

It’s really about time, isn’t it? The world is in dire need of Sonny content.

Thankfully for us it appears Tottenham Hotspur are giving us just that. As some of you might know, a young Spurs fan by the name of Ryley Keys got the surprise visit of a lifetime not long ago from Ben Davies and Joe Rodon. But it appears he is a massive fan of Sonny, who ended up facetiming the incredible lad.

And remember that wonder goal Sonny scored against Leicester the other day? Well, he honoured young Ryley in his celebration. Take a look:

That video has four of my favourite things: Sonny, a wonder goal, a Tottenham win and a lovely tribute to a young fan.

(Don’t forget: Ryley will be taking a penalty at half time during the North London Derby on 12 May)

And now that Sonny is on Twitter, it means there are even more possibilities for him and Harry Kane to link up.

In the middle of typing this I made a half-attempted search for Spurs players who aren’t on Twitter, first suspecting Ben Davies doesn’t have an account. But, apparently, he does!

Here is his second-to-last tweet:

This still gives me shivers. What at innings @benstokes38 !! #SkyEasterWatchalong — Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) April 11, 2020

Why hasn’t Davies posted on Twitter in the last two years? It could only be a boon to the social media platform. And he doesn’t have one of those corny graphics, either. That’s a proper photoshopped headshot he got from his mobile.

So far as notable holdouts go, Hugo Lloris is the only one that comes to mind. Sure, Cristian Romero and others may not have a Twitter, but they still have the Instagrams and whatnot.

French Twitter awaits Hugo’s arrival.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Think, by Aretha Franklin

And now for your links:

Tottenham announce partnership with Korea Tour Organisation

Pierluigi Gollini is surprised Atalanta sent him on loan to Tottenham

Bournemouth secure Premier League promotion

Welsh winger David Brooks cancer free after Hodgkin lymphoma treatment

Chelsea sale in doubt as Roman Abramovich attempts to restructure deal