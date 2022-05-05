Son Heung-Min nominated for April Premier League Player of the Month

Son Heung-Min has the chance of adding another trophy to his cabinet. The Tottenham Hotspur forward has been nominated for April’s EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month!

Congrats, @Sonny7



Heung-Min Son has been nominated for April's @premierleague Player of the Month award! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2022

It’s a crowded field this month with seven other players nominated. Those include Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, and Burnley defender Nathan Collins.

Sonny gets the nomination after scoring four goals and tallying one assist in April. Should he win the award, it would be the second consecutive month that a Tottenham player has taken the Player of the Month trophy after Harry Kane won it in March. Sonny has won Player of the Month twice before in his career, most recently in October of 2020, and again back in September of 2016.

You can vote for Sonny (or anyone else I suppose, but why would you) on EA Sports’ website. The award will be announced in a couple of weeks.