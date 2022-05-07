Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

The timing of this fixture couldn’t come at a worse time, but here we are. If Tottenham Hotspur are going to keep pace with Arsenal then they have to get a result against a club that will be playing in the Champions League final in a couple of weeks.

Anfield, as we all know, has been a house of horrors for Spurs. Liverpool, having played midweek, may be forced to rotate a bit as they chase the Premier League title, so this is anything but a dead rubber match. While Leeds are fighting for their lives and might give Arsenal a fight tomorrow, relying on them to keep the race close is not a good strategy. Shocking England and beating Liverpool would be an incredible boost ahead of Thursday’s mammoth matchup in the North London Derby.

Lineups

TEAM NEWS



How to Watch

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Anfield, Liverpool, England

Time: 7:45 PM UK, 2:45 PM ET

TV: USA Network (US), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!