Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

What a game. Exquisite for the neutral, agony for both sets of supporters. Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min tapped in a second half goal to put Spurs up, but Liverpool equalized thanks to a fortunately deflected shot from Luis Diaz. Spurs battled hard and had chances, in the end the points where shared, the final score 1-1.

There’s a lot to unpack here. Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.