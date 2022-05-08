Sunday Premier League Open Thread

Oh frabjous day! Here’s an open thread for your Sunday football. Most of you are going to be interested in the Leeds-Arsenal match for obvious reasons, but there’s another reason to watch today — it’s the last matchweek of the WSL season. Chelsea are hosting Manchester United, and the Blues can clinch the WSL title with a win. The WSL games are on the FA Player and you can catch the second halves of them if you log on soon. (Kickoff times were 7 a.m. ET)

Here’s your open thread. The usual rules apply.

Sunday match schedule

Leeds vs. Arsenal

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock

Norwich vs. West Ham

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Leicester City vs. Everton

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Manchester City vs. Newcastle

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSPorts.com