The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, May 9

Good morning and happy monday, hoddlers.

Aside from being home to an insufferable football manager, Liverpool is home to some of the greatest musicians of all time. Echo & The Bunnymen come to mind, as does Elvis Costello (via London).

George Harrison and The Beatles also originated in Liverpool, and the city will not let you forget about it. Your hoddler-in-chief went on a day trip to Liverpool some years ago whilst spending a semester abroad in Leeds (because why go to Rome or Paris when you can go to Leeds?).

Walk down the Liverpool high road and you will come across the Cavern Club, where the Beatles/Quarrymen played in their moptop days. But make your way down to Albert Dock and you’ll find a groovy-looking bus - yes, it’s the Magical Mystery Tour!

Step onto the bus and you’ll immediately hear some classic Beatles tunes - sorry, no Rolling Stones here. But it has some cool stops along the way:

Ringo, Lennon and Macca’s childhood homes, plus George Harrison’s birthplace

Penny Lane

Strawberry Field

St Peter’s Church

Strawberry Field was your hoddler-in-chief’s most memorable location, mostly because of how ornate those red gates were. And, of course, myriad fans left notes for Lennon and Yoko Ono.

I will say it is remarkable how this city inspired so many Beatles songs. I don’t know about you, but I reckon I would not be able to write a hit song on a street or road or lane from my childhood town. It is why [Insert Town Name Here] is not nearly as well known as Liverpool

And if you have an extra two hours to spare, why not head on down to The Beatles museum? After all, the Magical Mystery Tour bus drops you off there once the tour is concluded. Didn’t learn enough about Brian Epstein? Well you’re in luck, because he sure as heck is featured in The Beatles museum.

It’s a strange city, Liverpool. The couple times I visited I was a little surprised how “small” it felt (but this is compared to Los Angeles, New York and London). Without access to a vehicle, it must have felt far smaller than it actually is. But to the Fab Four at the time, I bet it felt like their entire world. And maybe something worth writing about.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Sun King / Mean Mr. Mustard / Polythene Pam / She Came In Through The Bathroom Window / I Want You (She’s So Heavy), by Booker T & the M.G.’s

