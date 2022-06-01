The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, June 1

Good morning, hoddlers.

At long last it is June. The 2021-22 Premier League season is over. Tottenham finished fourth in the table and are Champions-League bound.

You might think it’s too early to talk about the Champions League, but it really isn’t. The playoffs begin this month!

La Fiorita (San Marino), FCI Levadia (Estonia), Inter Club d’Escaldes (Andorra) and Vikingur Reykjavik (Iceland) with the first qualifying round on 21 June. The draw is only a week away. The anticipation builds and builds!

And that’s not all that’s happening this week.

As you may have read yesterday, Tottenham Hotspur announced the signing of Ivan Perisic. He hasn’t joined just yet, hoddlers. We have to wait until his contract with Inter expires.

If that signing is any indication, Spurs will be plenty busy this summer with incomings and outgoings. So make sure you leave 10 June open for the start of the Summer Transfer Window.

And there are many international fixtures going on this month as well. So be on the lookout for Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Rodrigo Bentancur, Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Joe Rodon and Dejan Kulusevski in their respective friendly and Nations League fixtures, because nothing helps a player recover after a 38-plus week football season quite like more football during their time off.

For those looking to soak up the summer sun, summer begins on 21 June. Your hoddler-in-chief cannot think of a better way to celebrate the first day of summer than by watching the first preliminary round of the Champions League featuring FCI Levadia.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Crash Course in Brain Surgery, by Budgie

