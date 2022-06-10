The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, June 10

good friday and happy morning, hoddlers. The transfer window is open and it is time to SHOP SHOP SHOP!

I’ve mentioned Kate Bush before, and why she should have been inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame ahead of Carly Simon.

After all, Bush’s music is far more interesting and creatively daring than Simon.

And 37 years after releasing Running Up That Hill, Kate Bush finally has a US Top 10 hit thanks to Stranger Things! I’ve never seen the television programme, but I do believe it is quite popular.

And I absolutely love hearing the little breaths she takes during the chorus of the song.

So popular, in fact, that Running Up That Hill’s appearance in it brought new fascination into Kate Bush’s music. It’s ridiculous she didn’t break into the US market until recently, and that unfortunately has been a blight on her Rock hall resume (not that the Rock Hall matters).

The resurgence of interest in the song prompted the elusive British singer-songwriter to release a statement:

“When they approached us to use Running Up That Hill, you could tell that a lot of care had gone into how it was used in the context of the story and I really liked the fact that the song was a positive totem for the character, Max. ... It’s very touching that the song has been so warmly received, especially as it’s being driven by the young fans who love the shows,” Kate Bush said.

I don’t know who this Max character is, but I’m glad they’re in the show because it gave the world a chance to listen to Running Up That Hill for the first time, and hopefully diver deeper into her catalogue.

The Guardian once named her the “queen of art pop”, and it’s easy to understand that when listening to the entire Hounds of Love record (note: your hoddler-in-chief has been after that album for months!).

But this song is so good. I love the overdubs, the drum machine, Bush’s lyrics and - most of all - her voice. That wonderfully melancholic voice.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Running up that Hill, by Kate Bush



