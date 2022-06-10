Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur finalize permanent transfer of Cameron Carter-Vickers

Tottenham Hotspur academy product Cameron Carter-Vickers is moving on for good, and thankfully it’s a situation where everyone benefits.

Spurs and Scottish club Celtic have agreed to make CCV’s deal a permanent move this summer, with the fee reportedly at £6m, with escalators that could make it £10m.

The American International joined Spurs’ youth academy way back in 2009(!), meaning he has officially been on the roster longer than every player currently on the senior squad, outside of Harry Kane and Harry Winks. There was a time when he was considered one of the best prospects to watch for, but injuries and hitting a proverbial brick wall in development were hurdles the 24-year-old dealt with at the wrong times.

After spending season after season on loan, CCV headed to Celtic this season and flourished for the Scottish giants, garnering a PFA Team of the Season award and was in the conversation for player of the year. Word of the loan becoming permanent started back in March. Everyone was happy with his season and the move makes all the sense in the world. Carter-Vickers has gotten back on the United States radar ahead of the 2022 World Cup, and he’s expected to challenge for one of the roster slots.

You have to feel good for CCV. The man has gone through so much and to see him have a fantastic season in Scotland can’t help but make you smile. He’s a bang-on started in their back line and will challenge for trophies every year. We wish him nothing but the best.