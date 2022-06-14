The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, June 14

Good morning and happy tuesday, hoddlers.

As you may all know - or now know - Father’s Day is this weekend! How will you all celebrate? For Jamie Redknapp, Jermaine Jenas and Peter Crouch, they’re celebrating with some festive funfare and competitive dad skills.

Crouchy and Redknapp compete in the “daddy of all challenges”, moderated by host Jenas.

The 17-second spot is essentially a promo advert for L’Oreal Men’s Father’s Day lineup or some sort. The L’Oreal is the least important bit here (unless you folks care for L’Oreal).

Crouchy and Jamie go through a series attacks to get themselves and their theoretical children to school on time. The first task bequeaths our two competitors to freshen up for the day using L’Oreal products (and only seven minutes to look fresh!).

For the second challenge, our two Tottenham wonderlads must find a pair of shoes for their younglings. How difficult it must be to find the right pair in a bucket full of plimsoles, oxfords and brogues.

But Peter Crouch does it! Oh, and Jamie Rednkapp is proper upset now.

And you think that’s it for the tasks, don’t you? But you know what’s important in getting your children to school on time? Getting them to school. Though Crouch barely fits under the doorframe, he manages to fly past Redknapp and through the school gate.

Well done, Crouchy.

An odd thought, though: Father’s Day falls on the same day in the UK as in the US. For as long as I have known, Mother’s Day has falled on different days in the country.

Regardless, a happy father’s day in advance to all you papa spurs out there.

Ftizie’s track of the day: Veronica, by Elvis Costello

And now for your links:

