The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, June 15

good morning and happy wednesday, hoddlers.

For those unaware - Heung-min Son won the Golden Boot this season with 23 goals. And all from open play. That’s some impressive footie!

He may have been overlooked in multiple Teams of the Season and Player of the Year awards, but he won’t be overlooked here. Not on my watch.

We must celebrate Sonny’s achievement, which is why for the next five weeks I will be counting down Sonny’s Top 23 goals from the Premier League season (sorry, Vitesse).

It’s a rather unscientific method. I went with how good the goal looked to me, the moment in the game and its significance on the season. So, of course we will have lots of goals from the second half of the season.

With that, let’s count down Sonny’s Top 23 goals. Starting with Nos. 23-21!

23. Arsenal, Match Week 6 (L, 3-0)

There isn’t much to feel good about this game. Mired in the doldrums of the Nuno era, Sonny scored late in the match well after it was already decided. Inside Arsenal’s penalty box, Son stuck out his right foot to connect on a cross from Sergio Reguilon, surviving a palmed effort from Aaron Ramsdale.

Sonny scored a better goal against Arsenal later in that season, but we’ll get to that much later in the countdown. Stay tuned.

22. Newcastle, Match Week 8 (W, 2-3)

This game was early into the season. How early? Tanguy N’Dombele was on the scoresheet. Things got nervy at the end of the game with an Eric Dier OG, but Spurs were well in control heading into the half.

It was a pretty straightforward goal in the end in the first half of stoppage time and a timeless connection - Harry Kane to Sonny. Boom, done, easy tap-in to finish it off.

21. Norwich, Match Week 15 (W, 3-0)

Sonny loves a goal against Norwich, doesn’t he?

Ben Davies had a lot do with this goal, driving the ball forward and winding up in Norwich’s penalty area. But Sony had a bit of work to do too after our Welsh wonder fed him the ball, finding space in a crowded area to set up a tidy finish.

It was Spurs’ third goal of the match - their third consecutive win.

Next up on the countdown we take a look at Nos. 20-16.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Dream Never Dies, by Lo-Moon

