Yves Bissouma to complete Tottenham medical on Thursday

Well, the Yves Bissouma discourse isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, and neither is his apparent transfer to Tottenham Hotspur. Alasdair Gold is now reporting that Bissouma is set to fly back to the UK today in order to complete a medical at Tottenham’s training ground on Thursday. The transfer could presumably be finalized as soon as tomorrow afternoon.

Understand Yves Bissouma was set to fly to the UK today to complete his medical tomorrow and the formalities of his move to Spurs. Full details below. https://t.co/03Mq2SgzMr — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) June 15, 2022

I’m not going to rehash yesterday’s opinion piece now (go here if you want to discuss that), so I’ll leave this news on purely footballing terms: Bissouma is a pretty incredible player and if he joins Spurs he’s going to make the center of Antonio Conte’s midfield a lot better than it was next season. In addition, because Mali didn’t make the World Cup, he’ll be one of two Spurs CMs (along with, presumably, Ollie Skipp) who will hopefully return from the Qatar break rested. That probably means he’d be in line to play a little more in December and early 2023.

Tottenham’s transfer agreement with Brighton is said to be between £23m-25m, with performance and appearance escalators that could take the fee to just over £30m if all of them are met. Gotta say, it’s a heck of a deal.

Bissouma would be Tottenham’s third first team signing of the summer after Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster joined on free transfers.