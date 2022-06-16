Christian Eriksen to decide football future after holiday

We haven’t heard anything concrete about Christian Eriksen in a while. The former Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder made a dramatic return to football this past January with Premier League side Brentford, months after collapsing and nearly dying on the pitch during a EURO 2020 match with Denmark.

Now it looks like he’s close to making a decision on where he’ll play next, and Tottenham are one of the options, but we won’t know until he’s taken some time off for a summer holiday.

Eriksen: currently on holiday, will assess future on return. Has offers from overseas but preference is to remain in PL. United, Spurs, Brentford and others #mufc #thfc — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) June 15, 2022

Eriksen’s options are numerous, but the tea leaves lately have suggested that his choice might come down to either Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United. He’s on record as saying that he’d like to play Champions League football again, but it’s not something that is a red line for him. There were indications earlier that he’d rejected an offer from Brentford to be the club’s highest wage earner, but those reports are now being walked back; Eriksen is said to be grateful to Brentford for the opportunity to restart his playing career, but it’s just not known if that will translate into an extended contract.

A return to Tottenham would make a ton of sense for Eriksen. He’d be back in familiar surroundings under a coach he’s played for and admired in the past, he’d be part of an organization where he wouldn’t be relied up on (necessarily) to carry a squad, and he’d get to play Champions League football. This is also shaping up to potentially be one of Tottenham’s best teams since the Pochettino era, one that has a real chance of winning something. On the other hand, there’s a reason why Christian left Spurs in the first place, and he might simply feel as though that portion of his life is over and it’s time for a fresh start.

We’ll find out soon enough.