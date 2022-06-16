Bissouma’s Tottenham medical complete, signing imminent

It’s all done but the official announcement. Fabrizio Romano is reporting today that Yves Bissouma has successfully completed his medical at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground and all systems are go for his £25m transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Now we wait. How long? No idea. Typically, Spurs take a bit of time after this point to do the standard publicity photos, craft a signing video, and get the social ducks in a row. I’d expect that to be the same here, but considering the... other stuff, maybe it’ll be different this time.

At any rate, this is a player who will be a definite plus-add for Spurs this season. Bissouma is a magnificent footballer, and he joins a central midfield that kinda needs him pretty badly, considering Tottenham’s ambitions for this season and the number of matches they’re expected to play. As Mali, Bissouma’s international team, did not make the World Cup, he’ll also be fresher for matches in December and the early part of 2023. It’s a big, big signing.

Bissouma joins Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster as new boys at Spurs. We’ll await the official confirmation from the club, but this one looks like it’s in the bag.