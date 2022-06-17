 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spurs Women announce departure of midfielder Maeva Clemaron

By Dustin George-Miller
Tottenham Hotspur Women v Leicester City Women - Barclays FA Women’s Super League Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

A sad announcement today in Tottenham Hotspur Women transfer news. The club announced this morning that French central midfielder Maeva Clemaron has left the club and will sign with Swiss side Servette FC Chênois Féminin.

This is distressing to me personally, because Clemaron was a fantastic presence in Spurs’ midfield this past season. She was my “unsung hero” of last season for Spurs, and her tackling ability helped form the spine of Spurs’ midfield.

The release makes it appear as though Maeva’s career as an architect was as important a consideration in her future as her professional football career path, and honestly that’s both fair and a good thing. Clemaron is 29, meaning she doesn’t have THAT many more years in the game left. While playing in the Swiss women’s league will almost certainly be a step down in competition compared to the WSL, who are we to stand in the way of someone who wants to be an architecht AND a kick-ass football player? Not me, that’s for sure.

But I’ll certainly miss her. She’s going to leave a pretty big hole behind that Rehanne Skinner will need to work to fill, along with that of former club captain Josie Green, who left at the conclusion of her contract earlier in the summer.

Farewell, Maeva. Thanks for being fully COYS.

