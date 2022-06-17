Spurs look to beat out Manchester United in race for Ajax winger’s signature

Are we having fun yet? This summer just keeps getting busier thanks to Fabio Paratici calling half of Europe to find players to buy.

Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax have been calling each other for months now regarding a potential transfer of attacked Steven Bergwijn, and while the Dutch champions have been dragging their feet on the price, one way to get them to talk is working out a deal for another player. That player is winger Antony, and according to Miguel Delaney of the Independent, Spurs are more than interested. It’s a quick mention as Delaney talks about how Manchester United are still seeing the same problems with the transfer market as they have the last few seasons:

An issue was that United were never going to go above £60m, though, since most of the budget is being saved for Frenkie de Jong. It means that, unless there are significant sales, the other purchases are likely to be for more up-and-coming players, such as Antony of Ajax. They do face competition from Tottenham Hotspur there, who are willing to offer the Dutch club Steven Bergwijn as a replacement. Both clubs have been linked to Christian Eriksen, too. United are currently playing down that interest, but there has been contact.

Simple and to the point, Delaney is saying that Paratici is willing to offer up Stevie plus cash for Antony. The 22-year-old Brazilian International would be quite a fun addition to the attacking band and can play on either wing, though he primarily lines up on the right flank.

There’s not much else regarding this, right down to how much Spurs would offer, but Antony is valued at roughly €50m (£42.8m) by Ajax, so reading between the lines, Paratici is probably offering Stevie plus about £15m-£20m, give or take. It’s important to state that this is pure conjecture on my part with the price as there hasn’t been any word of an official bid, but Delaney is a good source of information all-around. If he says it’s a thing? It’s a thing.

We know Steven Bergwijn wants to leave and Spurs want to get a fair deal for him. Replacing him with an exciting winger like Antony would sure be a hell of a deal.