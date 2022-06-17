Tottenham youngsters earn call-ups for England U19 EUROs

Tottenham Hotspur’s own, Dane Scarlett and Alfie Devine, earned call-ups to represent the Three Lions in Slovakia for the upcoming U19 Euro games.

With the games kicking off this weekend, England will look to get out of the group stage against Austria, Serbia and Israel. The top two finishers will move on to the semi-final round.

For the 21 youngsters who heard their names announced to represent the Three Lions under head coach Ian Foster, there will be much on the line over the next two weeks for them.

Not only will England be looking to win this competition for the 11th time at the U19 level, but a berth to the semi-finals will all but lock up a spot for this group of youngsters to move on to the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Both Scarlett and Devine earned their call-ups to the U19 squad on September 2nd, 2021 in a 2-0 win over Italy’s U19 team.

Scarlett’s made 10 appearances at the U19 level, scoring 10 goals (six in Euro Qualifiers) in 389 minutes on the pitch.

For Devine, he has appeared in seven games under Foster as a right midfielder or winger. Devine scored his lone goal at the U19 level against Armenia in a 4-0 victory.

If you would like to watch along as England looks to capture its 11th U-19 Euro title, all games will be live on the BBC iPlayer at 7 pm BST.