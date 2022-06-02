The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, June 2

Good morning, hoddlers.

Gareth Bale had one heck of a Wednesday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star announced his departure from Real Madrid, where he scored 106 goals, recorded 67 assists and won 18 trophies.

And let’s not forget that goal against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final.

Bale made a remarkable - if under-used - term for Tottenham during the 2020-21 season and became a key fixture with the Welsh Mafia along with Joe Rodon, Ben Davies and Lucas Moura.

If you listen to Welsh fans’ song - “Wales, Golf, Madrid” - you would be forgiven if you forget about his charity work. Queen Elizabeth II did not forget this.

Bale will be appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire for his services to football and charity.

Bale and his wife donated £500,000 to the NHS staff in Wales, and an additional £500,000 to hospitals in Madrid. Bale will be recognised for his services to football and charity.

The five-time Champions League winner is the most notable name in the sporting field receiving the honour alongside Rio Ferdinand, cricketer Moeen Ali and Jordan Henderson.

He also joins Harry Kane, who was appointed an MBE in 2019 for his services to football.

That means, if the amateur golfer somehow winds up at Tottenham for a third stint this summer, Spurs could have two Members of the Order of the British Empire.

“Two Members of the Order of the British Empire, you’ll never sing that!” is something I could imagine being sung on Wednesday nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

I’ve always thought Tottenham could have more MBEs. The legend Jimmy Greaves was awarded one last year.

I feel almost blasphemic for suggesting Harry Winks could be awarded one in the future.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Potbelly, by Mestizo Beat

And now for your links:

Gareth Bale thanks Real Madrid fans as he confirms exit

Son Heung-min snubbed from PFA Players’ Player of the Year

Manchester United announce departures of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard

Kurt Zouma sentenced to 180 hours of community service after cat-kicking incident

Alan Pardew leaves CSKA Moscow after supports throw banana at own black players

Ukraine one win away from World Cup berth after victory over Scotland