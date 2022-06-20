Report: Spurs not currently in Eriksen negotiations

There’s been plenty of talk about Christian Eriksen’s future in professional football, specifically where he will be playing next season. All the recent speculation seemed to suggest that Eriksen’s final options were between Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, and Manchester United, and there were murmurs coming out of corners of the Spurs online rumorverse that the club was “quietly confident” that he’d choose to return to Spurs.

But now? Maybe not. Alasdair Gold is reporting this morning that while Spurs had reached out to Eriksen and his representatives about a return earlier in the summer, the club is not currently in talks with Christian, and haven’t been for a couple of weeks now. And not just that, but the idea that he wants to stay in London may have been overstated as well.

Now, to be fair we don’t really know what this means. Eriksen is currently on summer break and has said he wouldn’t make a decision on his future until after he’s had a chance to think things over. Gold’s reporting could suggest that Spurs have backed off of their pursuit of Eriksen, either by their decision or Christians, but it could also mean that Eriksen is aware of Spurs’ offer and nothing has changed in that regard.

But the implication is that Tottenham’s camp is now starting to downplay the possibility that Eriksen will give the rose to Antonio Conte. That kind of sucks — who doesn’t love a good reunion narrative? — but it’s also not the end of the world. Eriksen would be a value add, but likely a rotation option, the icing on the proverbial summer transfer window cake. I’d love him to come home, but I can also totally understand why he wouldn’t.

Or maybe everything concerning the Eriksen reporting is just speculation and the only one who knows anything is Eriksen and his agent? That could be it too.

I just hope he doesn’t end up going to United.