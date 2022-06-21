The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur open thread for Tuesday, June 21

Good morning, Hoddlers. Guess who got so busy last night that he completely forgot to write the Hoddle, his last before Fitzie returns? Yep, that’s right. It’s me. I’ve got no one to blame but myself for this, and it’s probably a good thing that Fitzie’s returning tomorrow because I clearly can’t be trusted with the keys to this sacred bloggish institution.

No links today because I’m throwing this together in four minutes before work, but I will give you a Song of the Day because that’s the minimum you can expect. Because this has been Jazz Week, I’m gonna throw in some Bobby Timmons.

Timmons was the pianist for Art Blakey & his Jazz Messengers for a few years in the mid ‘60s before he came out with a solo album that featured a number of Timmons’ own charts that Blakey recorded prior. I prefer Timmons’ small combo version of Moanin’ to Blakey’s because it’s slightly more up-tempo, a little bit more raw and features Timmons’ pianism. The tragedy of Bobby Timmons is that he struggled with alcoholism and drug abuse and drank himself to death at age 38, dying of cirrhosis. But you should look up his album “This Here,” it’s a great, relatively unknown example of Bebop.

Song of the Day: “Moanin’” — Bobby Timmons (This Here is Bobby Timmons)