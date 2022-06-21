Sebastian Haller to Dortmund could pave way for Bergwijn to Ajax

All has been quiet on the transfer front lately, especially Steven Bergwijn’s move out of Tottenham Hotspur. Ajax has been strongly linked with a move to bring Bergwijn back to the Netherlands since last January, but the last we checked in, Ajax were only offering €17m, well short of Spurs’ valuation for the Dutch winger/forward.

De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij has been the person most on top of this transfer, and in today’s paper (paywalled, reported via Sport Witness) he states that there could be a breakthrough imminent. Ajax is reportedly very close to selling former West Ham forward Sebastian Haller to Dortmund to replace Erling Haaland for somewhere in the range of €30m, and Verweij says that would free up the funds for Ajax to make a serious push to sign Bergwijn.

If I recall correctly, Spurs were hoping for something in the realm of €40m for Bergwijn, and at the moment I doubt they’ll get it. But if Bergwijn really is Ajax’s top attacking target this summer and they get a little cash from selling Haller, €30m would be pretty ok.

We should note that nothing here is a done deal — Haller reportedly has agreed personal terms with Dortmund but the clubs haven’t agreed on a fee. Verweij however is a solid source, and if he’s reporting it it’s likely something’s going to get done soon. Hopefully then that trickles down into a concrete bid for Stevie. It’s probably the best chance he has of leaving Tottenham ahead of this winter’s World Cup.