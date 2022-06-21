Spurs Women confirm participation in The Women’s Cup in Louisville, August 14-20

There’s exciting news for American Tottenham Hotspur supporters! Spurs Women announced this morning that they are embarking on their first ever international tour, and are heading to the United States! Spurs will be participating in The Women’s Cup in Louisville, KY August 14-20, playing matches at Lynn Family Stadium.

We are delighted to announce that we will be taking part in @thewomenscup from 14-20 August



It will be our first ever inter-continental tour and the tournament features some of the best women's teams from around the world! pic.twitter.com/NGcz8stnfT — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) June 21, 2022

The Women’s Cup website hasn’t quite caught up to this announcement — Spurs aren’t yet listed there, but I imagine that will be rectified shortly, along with updated match info and kick-off times. Spurs join a field that also includes WSL sides Racing Louisville, & OL Reign, Club América, Tokyo Verdy Beleza, and AC MIlan.

The Women’s Cup is a double-elimination tournament, meaning Tottenham are guaranteed at least two matches and possibly more. Spurs will play one match on Sunday, August 14 against either Club América or Tokyo Verdy Beleza, and matches will continue on Wednesday, August 17. The final and 3rd/4th place match will take place on Saturday, August 20.

Tickets are now available for purchase if you’re interested in attending; single day passes are as low as $24 and up to premium tickets of $110/day, which is incredibly reasonable.

Louisville is only a few hours away from me, and I’m checking to see if there will be a Carty Free presence at Lynn Family Stadium in a couple of months. More information and tickets available at The Women’s Cup website. Get excited!