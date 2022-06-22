Report: Everton in early talks for Tottenham’s Harry Winks

The outgoings have lagged behind the incomings for Tottenham Hotspur in this summer’s transfer window, though it should be noted that it’s still ludicrously early. That said, Fabio Paratici has a number of players that he needs to boot out the door to balance the players he wants to bring in. One of the players that has been linked with an exit is central midfielder Harry Winks.

There may be some actual movement on that front. Today, the Liverpool Echo writes that Frank Lampard and Everton have held “early talks” with Spurs over Winks, and that Winksy has been identified as a target “as a player who can bolster his Everton midfield options.”

Winks has made no secret that he wants out of Tottenham in a bid for more playing time next season. He was restricted to just a handful of starts last year and was a bit player, especially after Fabio Paratici brought in Rodrigo Bentancur in January.

Look, we’ve had our issues with Winksy over the years (to put it mildly) but if he wants playing time, Everton is a pretty decent place for him to land. For starters, Winks does kinda seem like a Frank Lampard player, and he improved his progressive passing over the past couple of seasons. That makes him probably an upgrade over Andre Gomes, and considering how god-awful Everton were last season I have no doubt that he could lock down a starting role under Frank.

The Echo states that while talks are at “an early stage” there’s a willingness on all sides to get a deal done. It also notes that there’s interest in Winks from at least three other top flight clubs, which may or may not all be in England — there was scuttlebutt that Winsky was attracting attention from clubs in Spain earlier in the summer. I don’t know whether Everton is where Winks will land, but I’m increasingly confident that he won’t be at Tottenham when the season kicks off in August.