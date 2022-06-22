Harry Kane continues Leyton Orient kit sponsorship with mental health service

For the third year running, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane has personally sponsored the home and away kits for the club that gave him his big first team chance. Kane has paid to put the logo of mental health support organization Shout on the front of League Two London football club Leyton Orient’s red home kits for the 2022-23 season.

Say hello to the 2022/23 home shirt!



England captain @HKane has returned once more as our sponsor and charity champion!



Mental health charity @GiveUsAShout has been chosen as our front-of-shirt partner.



The home kit is available to pre-order now #LOFC #OneOrient — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) June 22, 2022

Orient is close to Kane’s heart — he grew up close to the O’s stadium and it was there as a young player on loan that he received his first taste of first team football. He’s always been grateful to Orient for giving him that chance and this is a way that he likes to give back. Kane also hinted that Orient’s second and third kits will have different charities important to Harry on the front.

From Orient’s website:

“I am thrilled to be sponsoring Leyton Orient’s kits for a third season. I was born only a couple of miles from Orient’s stadium and am really happy to give back to the Club that gave me my first professional start. “I am pleased to welcome Shout to this partnership. Covid has presented many challenges, and these have affected the mental health and wellbeing of many people. Shout provide a vital helpline and resources to the public, helping to positively improve mental health and wellbeing. “The special charities I have chosen for the front of shirts all mean a lot to me, and I hope this platform will help them receive the exposure and support they need.”

I’m pretty happy with Kane’s choice of charity this time around. Mental health is something that needs to be discussed and normalized. The graphics feature a number that people can text in order to reach out for mental health services and support, or even just to talk to someone. It looks like a good organization.

I also love the header photo (provided by Orient) that features Harry Kane, clearly on vacation somewhere tropical and Carribbean-ish, and likely just at the end of a round of golf, wearing sporty shades and holding up the O’s kit. You keep on working on that tan, Harry, don’t let us bother you.