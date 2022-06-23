The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur open thread for Thursday, June 23

So this is really happening, eh? It seems like the Harry Winks fairytale at Tottenham Hotspur is in its closing chapters.

You can dismiss one transfer report out-of-hand. Two? Well, maybe it’s just rumours building off of rumours.

But you can’t dismiss a BBC report.

Everton, according to multiple reports, are interested in signing one Harry Winks. There isn’t much to the report. Everton are interested in Winks - that’s kind of it. But we know when the BBC reports on something Spurs related, it’s usually good to believe it’s genuine.

Will a move actually get done? Who knows.

Regardless, I have been steeling myself for this very moment. First, let’s take a look through this nice video (shoutout to the commenter who brought this to my attention - oh we do love a cummerbund)

It isn’t any secret Winks has struggled in the last few years. Ever since Mauricio Pochettino left the lad has struggled to find his place in the squad, even getting relegated to Nuno Espiruto Santos’ beleagured backups to play in the Conference League. What an insult that was to him - and to many others.

Winks had a brief revival under Antonio Conte until Rodrigo Bentancur recovered from his injury. Ever since Winks has retreated to the sidelines. A tough reality to face for someone whose entire life has been Tottenham Hotspur.

Not many other senior players at the club can make that statement.

I will need to throw my full weight behind someone else soon (oh hey, Ben Davies), but for now let us all wear our 2018-19 Winks third kits with the greatest amount of pride that we can collectively muster.

Whether Winks moves to Everton or elsewhere, or remains at Spurs, he will always be one of our one.

Now, if you will excuse fitzie, your hoddler-in-chief is getting a bit emotional.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Jeff Goldblum, by Mattiel

