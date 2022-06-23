Sky: Christian Eriksen’s choice is between Brentford and United

We’re all waiting to know what Christian Eriksen will decide about where he will be playing his professional football next season. According to Sky Sports, it won’t be at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sky’s Transfer Tracker is currently reporting that Eriksen’s decision will be between Brentford and Manchester United. The report states that both clubs have lodged proposals to Eriksen and his agent, and while Manchester United’s proposal (unsurprisingly) is more lucrative than Brentford’s, and Eriksen playing under former Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag would have its appeal.

Still, the Bees have some advantages of their own. Eriksen reportedly enjoyed his brief period with the Bees last spring when he joined them on a short term contract. In addition, there are a few Danish players currently with Brentford (Gustav Mogensen, Mads Bistrup, and Luka Racic) and Brentford manager Thomas Frank is also a countryman.

Tottenham is reportedly no longer in the running as Antonio Conte appears committed to playing with new signing Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. That’s probably pretty important to Christian as he’s going to want a lot of playing time going into a World Cup this winter.

Still, nobody knows what Christian will actually decide, and they are keeping their cards very close to the vest.

Yet [Brentford] remain in the dark over his future while he is on holiday considering his options, with Eriksen and his agent Martin Schoots giving nothing away even to their closest confidants in the game. The Bees should expect to be the first to know his decision, however, given those relationships and the platform they have given him to return to the game.

This does track with the news we got earlier in the week about Spurs seemingly backing off of their contact with Eriksen and his people. It’s sad as obviously we’d all love a reunion, but hopefully wherever he lands he’s happy. That’s the most important thing. (Just don’t do a Lebron-style “The Decision” event, okay?)