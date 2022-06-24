The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur open thread for Friday, June 24

June 24 already? boy oh boy how time flies by. and how we remain unwilling participants in its unusurpable power......

C’mon. Admit it. you have a favourite soap. I know you do.

And you know what? your hoddler-in-chief enjoys soap operas too. Okay, maybe not the cliched ones like Days of our Lives. But Parenthood? That was a great programme.

“But my dearest fitzie,” a hoddler doth protest, “to what does this serve the tottenham hotspur community”

Oh you sweet, sweet commenters. Don’t you follow the tottenham beat? Well, for those who do, you may know that one alasdair gold recently whizzed his way through the Comcast programme This Is Us.

There's barely an episode that didn't have us laughing and my wife crying at the end of it. I thought I was going to need a canoe to get out of the living room after much of the final series' episodes. If you've watched it you'll know what I mean. If you haven't, it's wonderful. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) June 22, 2022

Yes to all of this, ali g!

your hoddler-in-chief began watching this is us years ago. gosh, back in the first series probably. Honestly, i first thought the kids and the adults were different characters. It took me, I think, three episodes to realise the adults were just older versions of the children.

i did laugh. i did cry. during many episodes. even though the whole “how did jack die” plot was a big drawn out, it was well-written. and while i enjoyed most of the non-direct-pearsons more (beth, madison, nicky, cassidy), all the characters were a treat.

It became quite clear that the final series would centre around Rebecca - it was intimated as much well ahead of that premiere. Still, the penultimate episode was one of the best television episodes i have seen in a long time. And it’s still too soon to discuss without bringing up #spoilers, but i will say it was a beautiful and novel way of exploring a particular moment in life.

for those who have none seen it - it is recommended, by a tottenham beat writer as well as your hoddler-in-chief.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Celluloid Heroes, by The Kinks

And now for your links:

