Harry Winks to Everton: Talks differ about what each club wants out of a move to Merseyside

With the transfer window open and clubs wanting to do business before pre-season tours begin in the coming weeks, Tottenham Hotspur is looking to offset some of those players who aren’t in Antonio Conte’s plans.

One of those players is Harry Winks. The 26-year-old midfielder grew up through the Tottenham academy and had a great spell as a Spurs player for most of his young career. The last few years have seen the England international fall down the pecking order with Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg outplaying the wonder kid. Once Tottenham made the Yves Bissouma transfer official last week, all eyes turned to the outgoing Winks.

Being linked to moves around Europe for quite a few years now, the possibility of seeing Winks go is very likely, with Everton being the leader in the clubhouse for his signature.

The clubs have spoken about Winks, with Tottenham valuing the midfielder at around £20 million, according to The Athletic and Charlie Eccleshare.

More talks taking place between #EFC and #THFC over a deal for Harry Winks.



Everton want loan, Spurs want around £20m.



But all parties want move to happen so hope compromise can be found. https://t.co/dI1wIOytk8 — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) June 24, 2022

Frank Lampard prefers Everton to loan in Winks for the season after losing two midfielders in Fabian Delph and Donny Van De Beek.

With the clubs being far apart in valuation and the terms, both clubs could get creative in a move to send Winks to Merseyside and a chance to regain his form as a first-team player. Spurs are interested in Everton’s Richarlison, and a possible swap deal with both players swapping places could be a creative play.

The likely hood of Winks leaving Tottenham is very high, it is just a matter of how the deal will be structured to best suit the clubs and the player.