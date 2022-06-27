The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur open thread for Monday, June 27

good hoddlers and happy everyone, monday.

kind notice: every track of the day this week will be a patti smith track . it may make a little more sense tuesday. it also may not. but enjoy the patit smith track today. for those who are not patti smith fans. you can either listen to the tracks or not listen to the trax. kinda simple, eh?

It’s fitting that the Summer of Soul (AND LOVE) was 53 years ago.

But, hey, it looks like Ryan Mason and Ben Davies are looking to institute a new summer of love.

Both are officially off the market!

Here’s our boy Ryan Mason:

And our Number One centreback (YEAH - NUMBER ONE) Ben Davies:

You know, it’s a good idea to get married during the offseason, because Mason and Davies are both going to be put through the ringer during Antonio Conte’s preseason training!

Condolences to those who had to buy gifts for both those weddings on back-to-back weekends. Those wallets must be sore.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Because the Night, by Patti Smith

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold’s latest vid on Tottenham’s summer

LAFC hopes Gareth Bale signing will be ‘long-term partnership’

The Guardian: Neymar and fotball’s first ‘commodity’ player