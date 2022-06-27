Tottenham Hotspur’s 2022-23 preseason starts today

Today is a big day for Tottenham Hotspur — it’s officially the first day of preseason training ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season. While most of the first team will not report until a little later on this summer, a few players returning from injury are starting now, along with members of the academy.

According to Football.London, Spurs first team players Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga, and Matt Doherty have all started their preseason workouts and conditioning today with first team head coach Antonio Conte. This is important for all three players, as they’re all coming back from injuries that kept them out of the end of last season. Skippy is said to be back at full strength after a prolonged groin injury that required surgery and caused him to miss almost the entire second half of the season. Tanganga is also returned from a serious injury, and Matt Doherty missed the last month or so of the campaign. Getting all three back to running will give them a step up as they clearly have the furthest to go to regain what they lost in conditioning.

Football.London reports that the remainder of Tottenham’s first team that were not involved in international football at the beginning of June are set to return for preaseason training next Monday. This includes new signings Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster, as well as players such as Emerson Royal, Ryan Sessegnon, Lucas Moura, Eric Dier, and Rodrigo Bentancur (pending, of course, any squad departures from this list).

The remainder of the squad is not set to report until just before Tottenham leave for their international trip to Korea on July 9, though it’s suggested that a few players, including Yves Bissouma, could be asked to report a little earlier to get a few days of training under Conte before boarding the plane.