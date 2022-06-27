Report: Tottenham Hotspur Women linked to Ellie Brazil and Ramona Petzelberger

It’s Monday, and BBC Sport Journalist Emma Sanders is back with some Tottenham Hotspur Women transfer rumors. This time, we’re reportedly looking at Ellie Brazil of Brighton, and Ramona Petzelberger of Aston Villa.

WSL transfer chat… Told Tottenham could sign Ellie Brazil from Brighton and they are among the clubs who have held talks with Aston Villa’s Ramona Petzelberger. #thfc — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) June 27, 2022

Emma Sanders seems reliable—she was among the first to report Tottenham’s interest in Drew Spence, who we have now signed. While I like a nice, concrete, reliable transfer rumor as much as the next girl, I’m a little underwhelmed. Neither Ellie Brazil nor Ramona Petzelberger stand out at any one thing.

In 979 minutes last season, Ellie took nine shots, only one of which was on target, and she has zero goals and two assists in her last three seasons. But Ellie is only 23, and she missed a year after she did her ACL in November 2019, as well as the end of the 2022 season after tearing her meniscus. She’s previously spoken about how her knee injury impacted her ability to get into scoring positions, and remained confident that she’ll eventually return to her goalscoring ways. Ellie’s certainly had tough injury luck, but she’s still young, and there might be something to dream on there. As long as we sign more proven attackers, dreaming on her certainly won’t hurt.

As for Petzelberger, Sanders reported earlier this week that she’s on the hunt for Champions League football. It’s unclear whether our talks with her will progress, but if they do, she could provide a useful option in midfield to fill out our thin squad. Last year, Petzelberger scored 3 and assisted 1 in an anemic Aston Villa attack, including one unfortunately memorable header against us. That said, her pressing and tackling numbers are on the lower end. I’m not convinced she’s a match for our high intensity game, though again, this could be down to Aston Villa’s playing style.

I have mixed feelings here. I’m all for signing proven squad players and young promising talents, especially with our swiss cheese squad. Petzelberger and Brazil could fill in some holes, but I wouldn’t expect either one to be a massive upgrade on our current or even our recently departed talent. I’ll absolutely take them, but we need players who can perform—and most importantly score goals—right now.

Let us know what you think in the comments!