Announcing N17 Women: a new podcast all about Tottenham Hotspur Women

Since the team’s promotion to the top flight of English Women’s football in 2019, attention paid to Tottenham Hotspur Women has increased exponentially. Unfortunately, that’s not saying too much, considering how Spurs Women, and the WSL in general, is generally overlooked by the UK footballing media and by fans. But as the game grows, it’s getting better.

It’s been a goal of mine for a long time to help increase coverage of and attention to Tottenham Hotspur Women at Carty Free, and that extends out not just to blog posts and match coverage, but calling attention to excellent work being done by others. So I’m excited to call attention to a new podcast, N17 Women, the first (and currently only) pod on the internet dedicated to coverage of Spurs Women, and led by a quartet of incredible women Spurs fans.

This is not an “official” Cartilage Free Captain podcast. It is, however, an important one, and it involves one of our own — Carty Free’s Spurs Women writer Abbie Rose is one of the four main hosts of the pod and provides excellent insight an analysis along with Rachel of the SpursWomen.uk blog, Sian of Proud Lilywhites, and Caroline Stefko.

They’re two episodes into their run right now — Episode 1 served as a short introduction to the hosts and the podcast, and Episode 2 is a player by player squad analysis, with particular attention paid to the upcoming WSL season. And if you want additional context, our friends at The Extra Inch also has a bonus pod out yesterday where Nathan and Windy interview Rachel and Abbie about N17 Women and coverage of Spurs Women in general. I’d encourage you to give that one a listen as well.