Report: Richarlison to Tottenham deal likely this week

Raise your hand if you’re getting tired of reading about Tottenham Hotspur’s prolonged pursuit of Richarlison. You too? Yeah, me as well. The good news is that we might not have to wait much longer for a resolution.

According to Bruno Andrade writing for Brazilian outlet UOL, Spurs and Everton are close to an agreement and one might come as soon as this week. The deal is expected to be around £60m, and Spurs have reportedly already agreed personal terms with Richarlison on a five year contract.

That’s in line with what we’ve seen from other sources over the past day or so, so it tracks. My guess is the hold-up is whether Spurs are going to pay straight cash homie for Richarlison, if Levy can include someone like Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn, and/or Harry Winks in a deal that might also include Anthony Gordon, or if any deals for the aforementioned Spurs players would be an entirely separate transaction.

Interestingly, there’s even more fuel added to this fire when Jon Sopel, formerly a BBC North America editor, tweeted that he was seated at a table at a London restaurant next to Daniel Levy and Everton chairman Bill Cartwright and boy I wish I were a fly on the wall near that conversation.

If Richarlison does come to ⁦@SpursOfficial⁩ suspect history will show agreement was reached last night. Bill Kenwright and Daniel Levy were having dinner together in Scott’s - and I was at table next to them…#COYS https://t.co/LFMVK01tIA — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) June 28, 2022

You can certainly debate (and we have and will continue to) over whether this is a needle-moving signing for Spurs, especially at the reported price, but Richarlison would without question make Tottenham Hotspur a better and deeper team. And if nothing else it sounds as though we won’t have to put up with constant updates about this transfer for too much longer. Rejoice?