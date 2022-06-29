The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur open thread for Wednesday, June 29

good morning everyone.

We still have a few editions left of Sonny’s best goals of the 2021-22 season. It gets a little trickier now because so many of his goals towards the end of the season were huge. Still, I must stick with my unscientific methodology: how “good” the goal looked to me, the moment in the game and its impact on the season.

Today: Numbers 15-11.

15. Everton, Match Week 28 (W, 5-0)

Dejan Kulusevski was one heck of a summer signing, wasn’t he? And he, Kane and Son quickly established themselves as one of the most formidable front threes in the Premier League.

Tottenham thrashed Everton, and the second goal of the game showed how lethal they are. Kane delivers the ball to Kulusevski, who identifies Son splitting apart Everton’s central defenders. And a cool finish to boot.

14. Brentford, Match Week 14 (W, 2-0)

Tottenham needed a win. They really did (did you see their Conference League game against Mura?). And a great goal it was. Harry Kane dropped back, picks out the great run of Sergio Reguilon who crosses it to Sonny.

We’ve all seen Spurs not kill off games. Thanks to Son’s strike, they put the proverbial dagger in this one.

13. Liverpool, Match Week 18 (D, 2-2)

Now, I know what you’re thinking. And hear me out. This wasn’t Top-10 material. It wasn’t the most important game against Liverpool, and it wasn’t his better goal.

This one has to be more credited to Allison’s mistake. Credit to Son, though, for following through on the run and his cool finish.

12. First goal versus Leicester, Match Week 35 (W, 3-1)

Tottenham needed a string of victories to have any chance of reaching the Top Four. That is when Son went on a tear.

Son had two great goals in this match. This is his first, putting Spurs up 2-0. In the tail end of the season. I love this goal, really. It began with that crunching slide tackle from Cristian Romero. And then Kulusevski found Sony inside the box.

And what gorgeous footwork from Son, bringing the ball under control with his right foot on his first touch, then turning to face the goal and scoring with his weaker foot again. It was an incredible goal in a dominant performance.

Could you believe that he would top it only a few minutes later?

11. Manchester City, Match Week 1 (W, 1-0)

Could you imagine how much worse Tottenham’s season would have been if they lost against Man City on the opening day? Nuno clearly didn’t have the backing of the dressing room or board room - or even the fans for that matter. Harry Kane’s situation wasn’t great.

Up steps Son, with an assist from Steven Bergwijn. Son cuts inside just past the penalty box and sets himself up on his weaker foot, and continuing Spurs’ bogey status over City.

For much of his career Son was overshadowed by Kane. This goal established a season-long theme that Son is just as deserving of global superstar status.

