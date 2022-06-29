Yves Bissouma cleared of sexual assault allegations

Tottenham Hotspur and Yves Bissouma can officially look to the future.

According to the Daily Mail, the newly-signed midfielder has been cleared of any allegations of wrongdoing in the sexual assault investigation from last October. The investigation appears to still be ongoing, but for Bissouma, this is the end of the road.

BREAKING: Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is cleared of sexual assault allegations made against him last October https://t.co/mcKzs2iF97 pic.twitter.com/vRKyCnyng7 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 29, 2022

The statement from Sussex Police is brief and to the point.

A spokesman for Sussex Police told Sportsmail: ‘A man in his 40s from Brighton who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has had his conditional bail extended until July 4, 2022. ‘A man in his 20s, also from Brighton, who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has been released with no further action to be taken. ‘The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.’

This is a pretty standard response in the UK regarding these types of investigations. We’ve talked a few times about libel law and that they are vastly different from the United States. Reporting has been minimal because the investigation was, and is, still ongoing.

Needless to say, this is about as good an outcome as Bissouma and Spurs could have wanted. I would not expect the club to make a statement on this for the aforementioned reasons and, even when the investigation is complete, I doubt they’ll make one anyway. Sure, we’d like to know what the heck happened and what the details were, but we may never get that information.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, we do all hope that this was expected with their own findings and not a roll the dice situation. If that’s the case, then they deserve credit for doing the necessary legwork and getting a player that will help them immensely. Sadly, we’re left to speculate for the time being because that is not something the club has to explain. It’ll be left up to us to decide how to feel.

Ultimately, Bissouma has been cleared and can focus 100% on football without a lingering cloud over his head. Spurs midfield has been improved and Antonio Conte has to be excited to have him.