Tottenham, Everton could agree Richarlison transfer within 24 hours

I know it feels like we’ve been talking about Richarlison transferring to Tottenham Hotspur for a while now, and we have. We very well could have an agreement in principle by the end of the day tomorrow. Football.London is reporting that there are strong indications that Spurs and Everton could come to an agreement for the transfer of the Brazilian forward by the end of the day tomorrow, the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The fiscal year is important because Everton are incentivized to include any money earned from selling players on their 2022 balance sheet for Financial Fair Play purposes. Everton are reportedly in a bit of trouble with FFP, but Alasdair Gold notes in his piece that if an agreement can be reached on both sides for Richarlison’s transfer before the end of the day, the nitty-gritty contract work can be completed in the days after July 1 and the transfer will still apply to the 2021-22 fiscal year.

No prices are mentioned in the article — unsurprising, considering that there are still a lot of moving parts at the moment and a fee hasn’t been agreed — but Gold states that personal terms are unlikely to be an issue, and suggests that Richarlison is ready to move to Spurs. Richarlison would be the fourth summer first team signing for Antonio Conte, after Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, and Yves Bissouma.

Who knew accounting holidays could be so impactful on a Premier League football club, huh? Let’s hear it for spreadsheets!