The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, June 3

Good morning, hoddlers.

Frasier Crane never knew what to do with those tossed salads and scrambled eggs, but Julia Child sure did.

The French Chef captivated millions of Americans in her landmark cooking show and inspired generations of chefs that have since taken over the culinary world. Such is her lasting legacy that HBO felt the need to create a series out of it, with Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax) starring as the show’s eponymous character.

Lancashire brilliantly captures Child’s distinct cadence and delivery. But this isn’t about her. This is about the Frasier reboot. And why we don’t need one, because the show’s two best character - David Hyde Pierce (as Nigel) - reunites with costar Bebe Neuwirth (who played Lillith in Cheers as well).

We won’t have the pleasure of seeing Martin Crane on screen again, but Hyde Pierce and Neuwirth just about steal the show in their respective roles. The former as Paul Child, Julia’s husband, and the latter as Julia’s close friend Avis DeVoto.

What made Nigel Crane a great character on Frasier was his physical comedy, and a far more subtle performance from Hyde Pierce in Julia was a refreshing foil to her gravity-defying rise to stardom.

He played off so well with Neuwirth, whose classic sharp tone undercut Hyde Pierce’s delicateness.

Sure, the programme occasionally lingered on the two for too long, but that’s because they knew what the audience wanted. The audience wanted Frasier - but not the show’s namesake character.

There are too many reboots in the television world anyhow, and why Kelsey Grammer feels a need to reboot a charater he played for over 20 years doesn’t make much sense, especially when his chief foil has perished.

Reboots are corny, drenched in nostalgia and never deliver in the way the original series did. So why go back and explore?

It’s why we should appreciate Hyde Pierce and Neuwirth’s performances in Julia even more. Though they shared the screen many times together over the years, their relationship felt incredibly fresh.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Sidelines, by Phoebe Bridgers

