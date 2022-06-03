Emerson Royal safe after botched robbery attempt in Brazil results in gunfire

Tottenham Hotspur wingback Emerson Royal is probably grateful to be alive today after he was the victim of an attempted robbery in Brazil that resulted in gunfire and a wounded perpetrator. Thankfully, Emerson was not hurt in the incident.

URGENTE! Assessoria e empresário do jogador EMERSON ROYAL, brasileiro que joga no Tottenham, confirmam que atleta SOBREVIVEU a uma troca de tiros em tentativa de ASSALTO em Americana, interior de São Paulo pic.twitter.com/zFKqkS6JiN — Jovem Pan Esportes (@JovemPanEsporte) June 3, 2022

Translation: URGENT! The agent and manager of EMERSON ROYAL, a Brazilian who plays for Tottenham, confirm that the athlete SURVIVED an exchange of fire in an attempt to ASSAULT in Americana, in São Paulo

Reports in the Brazilian media, summarized by Alasdair Gold in Football.London this morning, say that Emerson was accosted outside of a nightclub just outside of Sao Paolo just after 3 a.m. local time. He was taking photos with an off-duty policeman when he was approached an individual who pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings. The off-duty officer reportedly opened fire on the perpetrator, and “29 shots were fired,” resulting in the wounding of the attacker. Emerson was able to find cover and was not injured in the attack.

Emerson is reportedly shaken by the incident (who wouldn’t be?), but posted on his Instagram stories that he is ok and grateful to the officer who saved him.

“God sends angels to earth, this is confirmed every day in my life. This human being, I call him an angel, risked his own life to save mine. I will be forever grateful to you, you were fundamental for me to be here today. Thank you, thank you thank you. (This photo was moments before the event, where he said he was my fan and asked for a photo with me)”

It is not believed that Emerson was targeted specifically for who he is or his status as a footballer, but rather due to the valuables he had on his person.