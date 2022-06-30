The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur open thread for Thursday, June 30

good morning all

Sure, there were no matches in the English division’s second tier this past month, but that doesn’t mean things didn’t happen.

First, a brief look at clubs promoted into the Championship: Wigan, Rotherham and Sunderland. We’ll take a closer look at these three another day.

Though Derby County are no longer in the second tier, it is worth pointing out that Wayne Rooney stepped down as manager. A surprising exit, for sure. And I think Derby fans would be disappointed, if understanding of Wazza’s decision to exit.

In other managerial news, Blackpool lost manager Neil Critchley, who will serve as assistant manager with Aston Villa.

And Millwall, who just missed out on the playoffs last season, recently announced the signings of Benik Afobe and midfielder George Honeyman. Do keep tabs on them for a potential promotion push.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City’s fantasy’s were turned to dust when Gareth Bale made the decision to sign a club approximately 8,600 miles (5,300 kilometres) west of Millennium Stadium. Pity the Cardiff fans who won’t see Bale make a 86th minute substitution appearance against Bristol City.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Ask the Angels, by Patti Smith

And now for your links:

FC Nantes reportedly agree to deal to sign Moussa Sissoko

UK plans to ban gambling sponsors on shirts in a mess

New York Times ($): Mounting pressure at Chelsea FC and a toxic workplace culture (contains details on mental health some may find distressing)

Romelu Lukaku ‘very happy’ with return to Inter Milan