Tottenham, Everton agree £60m Richarlison transfer, medical today

As expected, the deal between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton for Richarlison has moved swiftly and decisively. Multiple outlets, including David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano are now reporting that Spurs and Everton have agreed a fee for the transfer of the Brazilian forward ahead of the end of the fiscal year. Richarlison is expected to have a medical in Brazil today ahead of completing the transfer.

Tottenham have signed Richarlison on a permanent deal, here we go! First part of paperworks now signed with Everton, after full agreement on personal terms. ⚪️ #THFC



Fee will be £50m guaranteed plus add-ons. Richarlison, on his way for medical tests in Brasil. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/r5zFOJPK1f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2022

The agreement is apparently £50m, with an additional £10m in performance based incentives. Interestingly, according to Ornstein, Chelsea attempted to GAZUMP the deal at the last minute which likely increased the price Spurs needed to pay to land Richarlison. That’s annoying, but it’s just Chelsea being Chelsea.

Everton believed to have rejected £40m Spurs bid for Richarlison yesterday before offer raised significantly. Another club showed late interest but #THFC on track as talks continue to close deal in coming days, which all parties want @TheAthleticUK #EFC https://t.co/C9ocoYPeAc — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 30, 2022

A lot of fans, including some in the comments here, have correctly noted that this feels like a lot of money for a player that isn’t exactly in a position of need. However, while I had some initial reservations about spending £60m for Richarlison, I’ve come around on it.

This feels a to me a lot like when Liverpool purchased Diogo Jota from Wolves a couple of seasons ago — Jota wasn’t necessarily first choice and felt like a luxury signing for a Liverpool team that already had Sadio Mane, Firminho, and Mohamed Salah. But Jota got plenty of minutes both in reserve and rotation and has really performed well with better players around him. I suspect Richarlison could fill a similar role for Spurs this season under Antonio Conte.

Moreover, while you can argue that this is too much money now for a player who isn’t first choice, Tottenham have money now. They’re a rich club. Richarlison’s transfer fee feels like market value at the moment, and this is what rich clubs do. In fact, it’s the first time I’ve really felt like Tottenham are behaving in a way that a rich club behaves — spending a lot of money to land a depth player not because he will be a locked-down starter, but because he just makes the club better.

Now we wait. I don’t know when we’ll see an official announcement — the player has to sign the paperwork. The club might forego the usual promotional videos and stuff if Richarlison is still in South America and can’t get here for a while, but this is now officially done and dusted, apart from the tweet.

And Spurs aren’t done. There’s still a ton of business yet to do, starting with Clement Lenglet. We’ll get to that.