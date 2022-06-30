Sky: Tottenham in “advanced talks” for Djed Spence

It’s all happening! Fresh on the heels of the Richarlison breakthrough announcement, there’s more news that Spurs are back in “advanced talks” with Middlesbrough for 21-year old right back Djed Spence. This comes from Sky Sports, who have it in their (fast scrolling) transfer tracker.

Tottenham are in advanced talks with Middlesbrough to sign Djed Spence. Sky Sports News has been told an agreement is getting closer and could be reached by the weekend. Discussions are centred [sic] around an initial fee of £15m plus add-ons. Spurs are hopeful of making him one of three new additions before they begin pre-season training on Monday alongside Richarlison (Everton, £60m) and Clement Lenglet (loan, Barcelona).

Spence has long been considered Tottenham’s first choice for a new right wing back; whether you like that decision or not is still entirely up to you. For me, I’m not entirely clear why Spurs are so big on him based on his production in the Championship last season, but I’m very much coming down on the “if Conte wants him, let’s do it” side of the debate. In Conte we trust. Plus, while £15m feels like a lot of money for a Championship wingback, remember that we spent £10m on Jack Clarke a couple of seasons ago.

