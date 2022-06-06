Tottenham Hotspur Women move to Brisbane Road Stadium for the 2022/23 Season

Tottenham Hotspur announced today that Tottenham Hotspur Women will play 2022/23 season home games at Brisbane Road Stadium, home of Leyton Orient FC. The move ends our three-year residency at The Hive in London.

There are some clear positives here–the Brisbane Road pitch should be a step up from the one at The Hive. The move continues our history of partnership with Leyton Orient, and gives us a location that is more central to London. Brisbane Road also has more capacity (~9000 to The Hive’s ~5400), though not so much more that it would feel like we’re playing in an empty stadium.

Naturally, it’ll be sad to leave behind the community and environment we’ve built at The Hive, and some fans may miss the extensive parking options at The Hive. In general, though, this seems like it’ll be a good move.

