Tottenham Hotspur Women move to Brisbane Road Stadium for the 2022/23 Season

Spurs Women have played their last game at The Hive

By Abbie Rose
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - FA Women’s Super League - The Hive Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur announced today that Tottenham Hotspur Women will play 2022/23 season home games at Brisbane Road Stadium, home of Leyton Orient FC. The move ends our three-year residency at The Hive in London.

There are some clear positives here–the Brisbane Road pitch should be a step up from the one at The Hive. The move continues our history of partnership with Leyton Orient, and gives us a location that is more central to London. Brisbane Road also has more capacity (~9000 to The Hive’s ~5400), though not so much more that it would feel like we’re playing in an empty stadium.

Soccer - Coca Cola Football League One - Leyton Orient vs. Leicester City
Yeah, it’s red, but so was The Hive I guess.
Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

Naturally, it’ll be sad to leave behind the community and environment we’ve built at The Hive, and some fans may miss the extensive parking options at The Hive. In general, though, this seems like it’ll be a good move.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

